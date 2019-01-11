Watch What This Rajasthan Minister Did After He Heard Cop Extorts Money

In a video that is being widely shared online, the minister can be heard warning the cop to mend his ways or lose his job.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 11, 2019 10:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch What This Rajasthan Minister Did After He Heard Cop Extorts Money

The villagers had accused the cop of illegally taking the money from them at the toll plaza.


Bundi: 

A cop was pulled up by Rajasthan Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna after he received several complaints that the police official extracts money from the villagers at toll plaza.

In a video that is being widely shared online, the minister can be heard warning the cop to mend his ways or lose his job.

"Were you extorting money from people while sitting at the toll? I will get your removed from the police and get you a job at the toll," Mr Chandana can be heard saying in the video.

"If I get to know that you take 100-100 rupees from the poor, your job will be in danger. Consider this as my last warning to you," the minister says while the cop nods.

The villagers had accused the cop of illegally taking the money from them at the toll plaza.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajasthan Youth Affairs and Sports MinisterAshok ChandnaCop given warning

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Alok VermaLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAkhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizKailash VijayvargiyaVirat KohliKirti Nagar FireJeff BezosSabarimala TempleRahul DravidRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................