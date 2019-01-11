Watch What This Rajasthan Minister Did After He Heard Cop Extorts Money

The villagers had accused the cop of illegally taking the money from them at the toll plaza.

A cop was pulled up by Rajasthan Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna after he received several complaints that the police official extracts money from the villagers at toll plaza.

In a video that is being widely shared online, the minister can be heard warning the cop to mend his ways or lose his job.

"Were you extorting money from people while sitting at the toll? I will get your removed from the police and get you a job at the toll," Mr Chandana can be heard saying in the video.

#WATCH: Youth affairs & sports Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Chandna rebukes a police personnel in Bundi, warning him that he'll be transferred to duty at toll plaza if found collecting money illegally from villagers. Villagers had accused him of collecting money from them at toll. pic.twitter.com/1sJ1zCD8jD — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

"If I get to know that you take 100-100 rupees from the poor, your job will be in danger. Consider this as my last warning to you," the minister says while the cop nods.

The villagers had accused the cop of illegally taking the money from them at the toll plaza.

