Watch: To Buy Expensive Gift For Girlfriend, 3 Men Robbed A Delhi House

Three men were arrested on Friday for robbing a man in his house in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, police said. One of the men, who had previously served time in prison, planned the robbery to please his girlfriend with expensive gifts as she was upset with him.

The accused have been identified as Shubham (20), a resident of R K Puram, Asif (19), a resident of Nizamuddin, and Mohammad Shariful Mulla (41), a resident of Jamia Nagar.

A special team tried to gather surveillance footage to identify the criminals but there were no cameras in the neighbourhood, the police said.

During investigation, Mr Kumar told the police that the criminals referred to one of them as Shubham. The police say that they then checked around 150 dossiers of criminals with the name Shubham and identified the accused.

During interrogation, Shubham revealed that he was arrested for snatching mobile phones from the Sarojini Nagar area in July and was released in November. He had befriended Asif while in prison and met him again when he came out, the police said.

According to the police, a complaint was received by one Aditya Kumar, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, on Tuesday in which he alleged that at around 3.30 pm when he was alone in his house, some people rang his doorbell and when he opened the door, entered the house forcefully showing him a pistol. Mr Kumar works in Pitampura as the CEO of a multinational company, DCP Southwest Delhi Gaurav Sharma said.

The victim said that they started beating him and when he tried to resist, they tied him up and took away his laptop, mobile phone, one bag containing his clothes, jacket, shoes, wristwatch etc, and his scooter with them, said a senior police officer.

After some time, he managed to untie himself and called his relatives over Facebook from a spare laptop who then informed the police, they said.

On Friday, police caught Shubham along with his two accomplices driving a robbed scooter in Sarojini Nagar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

Shubham has previously been involved in two cases, Asif in three and Mulla also in three cases, police said.

Two scooters, one laptop, four robbed mobile phones, one bag along with clothes and shoes, and one wristwatch were recovered from their possession, the police added.