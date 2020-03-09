Watch: Security Officials In Bear Costumes Shoo Monkeys In Uttarakhand

The monkeys ran away as soon as they saw the ITBP personnel dressed as bears

The dramatic urban expansion in north India in the past couple of years has shunted much wildlife including monkeys from its boundaries. As human habitat continues to eat away more and more forests, the relationship between the humans and monkeys becomes more complicated.

2 ITBP personnel today disguised themselves as bears and were seen in video chasing away monkeys off their camp in Uttarakhand's Mirthi, news agency ANI reported.

The monkeys disappeared into the nearby woods as soon as they saw the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in disguise.

Last month, an airport official in Gujarat was seen in video chasing away a group of large monkeys from the grounds of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport dressed as a bear, news agency ANI reported.

With human settlement expanding into natural habitats of animals, several cities and towns across India have found themselves encountering monkeys.