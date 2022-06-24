Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Office In Wayanad Attacked During Protest March

A group of protestors creating ruckus inside the Rahul Gandhi's office.

A protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office here on Friday turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it.

Police said the protest march contained around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists and they barged into the office.

"There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight of them are under custody. More police have been deployed," police told PTI.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised.



Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

The student organisation protested alleging that Mr Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

Television channels aired visuals of a group of protestors creating ruckus inside the MP's office.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sharply reacted to the incident and said the attack showed lawlessness and "goondaism".

"Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack," the Congress leader tweeted.

