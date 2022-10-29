Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Wearing Tribal Headgear, Joins Dancers In Telangana

Rahul Gandhi shared a video in which he is seen dancing with the tribals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today surprised everyone with his dancing skills during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. Mr Gandhi took to Twitter and shared a video in which he is seen dancing with the members of tribal communities in the state.

Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity.



Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve. pic.twitter.com/CT9AykvyEY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2022

Mr Gandhi wore a tribal headgear as he participated in "Kommu Koya", an ancient dance form, with the tribals in Bhadrachalam.

Celebrating colours of India!



Shri @RahulGandhi ji shakes a leg with Tribals from Bhadrachalam performing ancient dance form 'Kommu Koya'. @bharatjodo in #mahabubnagar district #BharatJodoYatrapic.twitter.com/jTF0G7QsLO — Dr.S.A.Sampath Kumar INC (@SampathKumarINC) October 29, 2022

"Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve," he captioned the clip.

Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, after having been flagged off from Tamil Nadu. The next leg of the yatra will take place in Maharashtra.