Watch: 'Mask' Parottas At A Madurai Eatery For COVID-19 Awareness

'Mask' Parotta at a Madurai restaurant

The hunger for containing COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is increasing. Anyone stepping into this eatery in Madurai is likely to bite into a 'mask' parotta, a kind of flat bread. A restaurant in the temple town is serving parottas made in the shape of masks to encourage locals to use the face cover and protect themselves from COVID-19.

"People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced 'mask' parottas to spread awareness among the people about COVID-19," Mr Poovalingam, the restaurant manager told news agency ANI.

The 'mask' parottas became a hot favourite on social media on a day when India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,67,296. Nearly 75 per cent of the cases are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Twitter was flooded with funny posts of Madurai's 'mask' parotta. Some even called it the "corona cuisine".

According to health workers in the state, it is a big challenge making sure that people use face covers. Nearly 30 per cent of the people in rural areas of Tamil Nadu don't use masks, they say.

Not only 'mask' parottas, earlier in April, a sweet shop in Kolkata came up with the 'corona sandesh' when the Mamata Banerjee government allowed these shops to open for four hours every day. The pink and white 'corona sandesh' with red spikes appeared at a famous sweet shop in the city. The shop owner also gave it free to anyone who stepped into his shop.