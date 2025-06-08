Watch: Mahua Moitra's 1st Dance With Husband Pinaki Misra At Wedding

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra were seen dancing to the Bollywood classic 'Raat Ke Humsafar' during their wedding celebration in Germany. The video went viral after Ms Moitra posted it on her Instagram story.

Dressed in matching peach outfits - Ms Moitra in a pale pink Banarasi silk saree with traditional gold jewellery and Mr Misra in a peach waistcoat - the couple was seen dancing to the music.

TMC MP #MahuaMoitra shares video dancing with hubby Pinaki Misra at their wedding ceremony in Germany pic.twitter.com/tpGRzXhPye — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) June 8, 2025

An X user commented, "Wishing both of you a very happy married life. Political ideologies will never align, but some things shouldn't be mixed together like they're the same thing."

Wishing both of you a very happy married life. Political ideologies will never align, but some things shouldn't be mixed together like they're the same thing. — Avroneel Biswas (Your Nemesis) (@Avroneelbiswas) June 8, 2025

"Sweet. Wishing the couple a happy future ahead," another wrote.

Sweet. Wishing the couple a happy future ahead. — Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) June 8, 2025

The couple got married in Berlin on May 30. Sharing a photo of themselves cutting a two-tier wedding cake, Ms Moitra thanked everyone for their love and good wishes. The cake stood out with its personalised detailing, tiny figurines, a gavel, briefcases, sunglasses, and a handbag.

The Trinamool MP, known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, is known for her love of designer handbags, a detail incorporated on the cake. Mr Misra, a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, was represented by legal symbols like a gavel and briefcases, reflecting his decades-long legal and political career.

Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful pic.twitter.com/hbkPdE2X7z — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 5, 2025

Mahua Moitra, born in 1974, transitioned from a successful career in investment banking in New York and London to becoming one of Trinamool Congress's most vocal parliamentarians.

Pinaki Misra, born in 1959, is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Puri, Odisha. With a long career in law and politics, Mr Misra later joined Naveen Patnaik's BJD.