Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Marries Ex-MP Pinaki Misra, Posts This Tweet

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, known for her fiery speeches in the Parliament, married former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian Pinaki Mishra. Putting the stamp of confirmation on the news, Ms Moitra shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked everyone for their love and wishes.

Sharing a picture of the newlywed couple cutting a cake, Ms Moitra wrote, "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful."

Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful pic.twitter.com/hbkPdE2X7z — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 5, 2025

In the picture, the couple can be seen in matching outfits. Ms Moitra coordinated her peach saree with Mr Mishra's waistcoat. A two-tier wedding cake -- topped with a male and female figurine -- exudes Ms Moitra and Mr Mishra. The cake tag reads 'MP', short for Mahua and Pinaki and features a handbag, sunglasses, a gavel and briefcases.

For the unaccustomed, the Trinamool leader is known to have a taste for luxury bags. In 2023, she was at the centre of a row after being spotted with a Louis Vuitton handbag in parliament.

On the other hand, Mr Mishra is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, hence the gavel and briefcases.

Ms Moitra reportedly got married in a low-key ceremony in Germany on May 30.

Congratulations Pour In

Ms Moitra's colleague, Derek O'Brien, left a comment on the picture, wishing the best. He wrote: "God bless."

TMC Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur Saayoni Ghosh, took to X to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations Mm & Pm...Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra, wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter!"

Congratulations Mm & Pm… @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter! 💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ng5ukQqtz4 — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) June 5, 2025

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar also wished the couple and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and bestest wishes to both of you."

All About Newlywed Couple

Ms Moitra, 50, a former investment banker-turned-politician, is currently serving her second consecutive term as Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

Ms Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, but they later divorced. She was later in a relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, however, the two had a public fallout amid the "cash for query" allegations.

Pinaki Mishra, 65, is a veteran politician from Odisha. In 1996, he contested the Puri Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate and won against Braja Kishore Tripathy. He later joined Naveen Patnaik's BJD.