Watch: Landslide Triggered By Heavy Rain Damages House In Assam

Incessant rainfall in Assam have caused massive floods and landslides in several districts.

Amid heavy rain in Assam, a house in Guwahati's Kamakhya was damaged after getting hit by a landslide in the early hours of Thursday.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The visuals show debris triggered by a landslide breaking one of the walls of the house. No casualties have been reported.

Assam has registered 42 deaths due to floods and landslides in 2022, including the four who were killed in Boragaon on Tuesday.

The victims, all of whom were labourers, were buried alive under the debris caused by the landslide.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station.

Due to the heavy rain in the last two days, water level of the rivers in the state has also risen triggering massive floods. Villages including Dwarkuchi, Bodoland Chowk and Kekerikuchi have submerged under water while farmlands have been inundated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the state till Friday.