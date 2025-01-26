Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Watch: IAF Choppers Shower Flower Petals During Republic Day Parade In Delhi

Flower petals were showered on the Kartavya Path from Mi-17 IV choppers of the Indian Air Force's 129 Helicopter Unit.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Watch: IAF Choppers Shower Flower Petals During Republic Day Parade In Delhi
The IAF choppers were flying in a 'dhwaj formation'.
New Delhi:

Flower petals were showered on the Kartavya Path from Mi-17 IV choppers of the Indian Air Force's 129 Helicopter Unit.
The helicopters carried the National Ensign along with the respective service ensigns of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Flying in a 'dhwaj formation', the helicopters showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

Trooping the National Flag, the formation of helicopters was led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Flower Petals, IAF, Republic Day 2025
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.