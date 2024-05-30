Watch: Demand For Maner Ladoos Surges After PM Modi's Mention In Bihar Poll Speech

"After PM Modi mentioned the sweets, sales boomed 30-40 kg."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Bihar's famous Maner Ladoos in his election speech, after which the demand for the local sweet skyrocketed.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Pataliputra, Prime Minister Modi appealed to his supporters to keep Maner Ladoos ready for June 4, the counting day for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Manager of Maner sweets, Satyendra Kumar told ANI, "Our shop is old and famous and third generation is running the shop. Maner Ladoos are made of desi ghee. Even famous actors like Aamir Khan paid a visit to our shop for Maner Ladoos. After PM Modi mentioned the sweets, sales boomed 30-40 kg."

#WATCH | Bihar: Sudden surge in the demand of Maner's laddoo witnessed after PM Narendra Modi mentions the delicacy in a speech. pic.twitter.com/o3Y3Jv9K9n — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Mr Kumar also mentioned that the order for June 4 has already started.

Maner ladoo maker Dinesh Kumar said, "Our ladoos are famous in Maner. The speciality behind the ladoos is because of the water found here, which is also sweet. It is delicious and quite popular. I'm happy that PM Modi praised it."

Mr Kumar also talked about the Lagaan actor Aamir Khan's visit and highlighted that in 2012 also, the sales of the sweets had boomed.

Local resident Dheeraj Singh Yadav also spoke about the sweet delicacies of Maner and said, "The Maner ladoos we have been having since childhood are delicious. We thank PM Modi for mentioning them. We hope PM Modi and Ram Kripal Yadav's work will get the majority of votes. We will order more laddoos and have them on June 4."

Ladoo is a ball-shaped sweet made of gram flour, sugar and ghee. Though, sold in every sweet shop, the ladoo is made in Maner, about 30 km west of Patna, is special.

