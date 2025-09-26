Watch: BSF's Dogs Leap 18 Feet High Wall, Climb 20-Foot Ladder

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat," the Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly boosted its K9 squad by championing the training of Indian breed dogs. This new initiative has already resulted in the successful inclusion of 150 such canines into the BSF's dog squad teams.

The BSF's newly trained Indian dogs are showing off skills that are simply amazing.

During a recent practice session at BSF's Tekanpur Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh, they gave a performance that caught everyone's attention. A white indie dog, part of the BSF's K9 squad, was seen leaping across an 18-foot wall with incredible precision.

The impressive feats didn't stop there. Another Indian breed dog demonstrated remarkable physical strength by climbing a 20-foot ladder and then safely descending.

The BSF's specialised training programme focuses particularly on robust and capable native breeds, notably the Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds. The commitment to establishing a self-sustaining programme is clear, with 20 of these dogs currently housed at the BSF's Tekanpur Training Centre specifically for breeding purposes.

This initiative is a direct response to the Prime Minister's call to recognise the strengths of indigenous dogs. In his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast in August 2020, PM Modi had spoken passionately about the potential of breeds like the Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai, and Combai, emphasising that "Indian breed dogs are very competent."

(With inputs from ANI)