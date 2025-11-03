Bangladesh Nationals Confront Border Police In Assam's Sribhumi

A video has surfaced online showing a confrontation between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a group of Bangladeshi nationals near the Bhanga-Harinagar sector in Assam's Sribhumi district.

The incident allegedly took place along the stretch of border that separates Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts from Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

The clash began when several Bangladeshi nationals allegedly crossed into Indian territory to cultivate vegetables on land that emerged as Surma river waters receded. A patrol team from the BSF's 170th Battalion noticed the activity and objected to the agricultural work, claiming the land lay well within Indian territory.

BSF personnel reportedly dismantled bamboo fences, makeshift sheds, and other temporary structures erected by the cultivators. Their intervention, however, appeared to have angered the local Bangladeshis, who gathered in large numbers at the site and confronted the BSF patrol. In the video circulating online, several men can be heard shouting slogans and verbal abuses directed at the Indian forces, as tensions appeared to mount along the frontier.

Witnesses said soon after the confrontation, residents on the Bangladeshi side assembled along the zero line, chanting anti-India slogans and accusing the BSF of crossing into Bangladesh. Social media platforms in Bangladesh were quickly filled with posts claiming that Indian border guards had "encroached" across the boundary - allegations that Indian authorities have denied.

The Bangladeshi nationals had crossed the border and tried to" claim Indian territory" after new land emerged when the river waters receded, sources told NDTV. After the river water fell, the land came out and the people from the Bangladesh side came to the location claiming Indian territory, sources added.

Following the incident, a flag meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held to defuse the tension. Both sides reportedly discussed measures to prevent further escalation and to maintain peace along the international boundary.