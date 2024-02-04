Watch: BJP 'Feeds' Honey To Mamata Banerjee's Pic For Offensive Remark On PM Modi

BJP workers said they wanted to "sweeten" Mamata Banerjee's language

Protesting against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP supporters "fed" honey to Ms Banerjee's photograph to “sweeten her language”.

During a rally taken out by the BJP's youth wing in Kolkata, party workers said they also carried copies of ‘Barnaparichay', a popular primer written by Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a 19th-century polymath and an icon in the state, to remind her about the richness of the Bengali language.

The Trinamool Congress stressed the need for self-introspection for the BJP, alleging that the state's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other leaders talk about Ms Banerjee in a derogatory way.

The Chief Minister allegedly used an offensive word against PM Modi during her recent dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds due to Bengal.

"We deplore the way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talked about a respected leader like Modiji. This goes against the culture of Bengal and our heritage,” BJP youth leader Indranil Khan told reporters.

“This also goes against the ideals of luminaries like Vidyasagar who introduced 'Barnaparichay' to initiate Bengalis with the rich language. We are feeding honey on the lips of the Chief Minister (in a photo) as a symbolic step," he said.

Reacting to this, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that while Ms Banerjee has always been respectful towards her political opponents, BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari refer to her as a "thief" and use derogatory words about national leaders of other non-BJP parties, like the Congress.

“Let them apologise for such expressions first," Mr Ghosh said.

