BJP Workers Protest Against TMC's Bill Allowing Women To Work In Bars

BJP workers in Kolkata staged a protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Saturday, opposing a recently introduced bill that permits women to work in bars.

The demonstration saw participation from prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, and senior leader Roopa Ganguly who joined party workers in voicing their dissent against the TMC-led state government's decision.

Tensions escalated during the protest as a fight broke out between the police and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who was actively participating in the agitation. The clash occurred as authorities attempted to manage the crowd.

Visuals from the scene showed BJP workers raising slogans and holding placards, condemning the bill and accusing the TMC of inconsistent policies.

"Opposition parties and women's rights activists have criticized the TMC government's decision, emphasizing that without robust safety protocols, allowing women to work in bars could lead to increased vulnerability to harassment and violence. They advocate for comprehensive policies that not only promote employment opportunities for women but also ensure their safety and dignity in the workplace. In light of these concerns, it is imperative for the TMC government to prioritize the implementation of stringent safety measures and create secure working environments for women across all sectors. This approach would reflect a genuine commitment to women's empowerment, beyond mere legislative changes," said Anghamitra Paul in a post on X.

The bill, passed by the West Bengal Assembly, amends existing provisions to allow women to be employed in bars, a move the TMC government has defended as a step toward removing gender-based discrimination in employment. However, the BJP has sharply criticized the legislation.

On Friday, the West Bengal Assembly has passed the West Bengal Finance Bill 2025, which includes key amendments to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, most notably lifting the prohibition on women working in bars, a provision previously deemed discriminatory.

The bill, tabled by Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya, was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday. The amendments aim to modernise the Bengal Excise Act, aligning it with current legal frameworks and addressing regulatory concerns in the state's excise sector.

One of the major changes introduced is the removal of restrictions on the employment of women in ON-category liquor shops. The bill states that this amendment was necessary "to remove the prohibition on employment of women in ON category liquor shops as such provision is discriminatory."

Additionally, the bill incorporates updates necessitated by the replacement of major legal codes, namely the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Penal Code, with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, respectively. "The Bengal Excise Act which contained reference to the repealed laws has been amended accordingly," the bill states.

