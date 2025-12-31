When Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Rally With Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra's fiancee Aviva Baig accompanied him to a Congress rally in Wayanad during last year's Lok Sabha campaign. The couple stood together as Raihan's mother, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressed party workers and supporters during the bypoll campaign.

In a video from the event, Raihan Vadra was seen standing quietly beside Baig while the rally was underway. The couple did not speak to the media.

Raihan Vadra has always preferred to stay away from politics and live a normal and private life.



This video is from last year, where his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing people during Wayanad bypoll.



He stood there quietly like any ordinary person and remained beside… pic.twitter.com/8Je1IdGjjp — Amock (@Politicx2029) December 30, 2025

Raihan Vadra got engaged to Baig, his girlfriend of seven years, on Tuesday.

The Wayanad rally formed part of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll, which was held in November 2024. Making her electoral debut, she won the seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who retained Rae Bareli, by a decisive margin of over 4.1 lakh votes. Priyanka Gandhi got more than 6.2 lakh votes, defeating CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas, and surpassing Rahul Gandhi's earlier victory margin from the constituency.

Aviva Baig, based in Delhi, has a background in media, design and photography, and has showcased her work at several art exhibitions in recent years. She comes from a family that has long shared close social ties with the Vadras. Her mother, Nandita Baig, is said to have been friends with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for years and reportedly worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

Aviva Baig is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography and production studio. She is also a former national-level football player and has worked across various media and communications roles.

Baig and Raihan Vadra are believed to have known each other since their school years, a connection that later developed into a long-term relationship. They are to be married in a few months time, as per sources.