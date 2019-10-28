Watch: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu "Off-Roading At 15,600 Feet"

Enjoy the breathtaking views, Pema Khandu wrote on Facebook.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was recently seen carving corners on a mountainous road on a Royal Enfield Interceptor motorcycle, has cranked his adventure spirit up a notch. In the latest video, made to boost tourism in the picturesque state, the 40-year-old is driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in snow in Tawang, which has an elevation of approximately 3,048 meters.

Mr Khandu also shared photographs in which he is strapping a crash helmet before mounting on the four-wheel drive adventure vehicle.

"Off-roading at 15600 feet. A 107-km ride from PTSO Lake to Mago in Tawang district near the India -Tibet/China border," he captioned the pictures on Facebook.

In the video, he is seen thrashing the vehicle about on a damp, slushy road with snow-clad mountain on one side and a steep fall on the other.

"Full throttle at icy heights of Tawang. Enjoy the breathtaking views," he wrote, while sharing the video.

On closer inspection of the pictures, it is revealed that the ATV is from a company called Polaris, which manufactures sports utility vehicle. The model is RZR 800, which is powered by a twin-cylinder, 760 cc engine.

Last month, Mr Khandu had undertaken a 122-kilometer road trip from Arunachal's Yinkiong to Pasighat.

"Video of motorcycle road trip from Yinkiong to Pasighat. An attempt towards promoting Arunachal as dream destination for biking and adventure sports," he had tweeted.

"A 122 km motorcycle ride from Yingkiong to Pasighat on 13th October 2019. Began my bike ride from Yingkiong Circuit house at 8 am and reached Pasighat Airport at 10.30 am. The route offers best picturesque views of the Siang Valley and Adi villages," he had added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.