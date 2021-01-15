Watch: Army's Combat Swarm Drones Fly In Public For First Time

Indian Army's combat swarm drones participate at Army Day parade flypast

From afar, they look like a flock of birds. But on closer look, they make a hum that only a machine can make and fly in a neat formation. These are combat drones of the Indian Army that can swarm enemy forces and overwhelm their defences.

Over 15 such swarm drones of the army flew for the first time in public at the Army Day parade in Delhi. These drones can penetrate up to 50 km behind enemy lines and create havoc, while drone operators can stay hidden safely, the presenter at the parade said.

#WATCH | For the first time ever, Indian Army demonstrates combat swarm drones at #ArmyDay parade 2021 in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/F12rfo4emN — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Swarm drones are seen as a potent weapon in future warfare. The US, China, Russia and a few European countries are in the process of developing the first elements of their swarm-drone strike packages.

The government strongly backs the drone development initiative as part of the Make in India programme, which encourages Indian defence manufacturers to focus on core research and development projects towards the next-generation requirements of India's armed forces.

A 'disruption in warfare' milestone achieved by the #IndianArmy today with a demo of 75 unit autonomous drone swarm offensive & close support ops display at Cariappa Parade ground. Can enter 50 km inside enemy territory & carry out independent military tasks & destroy targets pic.twitter.com/wbQum0NCsa — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 15, 2021

The army's armoured elements like tanks and infantry combat vehicles (ICV) also took part in the parade. A truck carrying BrahMos cruise missiles - one of the deadliest in the world due to its supersonic speed - drove behind BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missiles.

The Indian Army's T-90 tank participates in Army Day parade in Delhi

Multi-barrel rocket launchers and self-propelled anti-aircraft guns were other armoured elements that participated in the parade.

#WATCH | Indian Army showcases different types of tanks and missile systems at #ArmyDay parade 2021 in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yHeaQYG4yS — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

It was on January 15, 1949, that General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as Commander in Chief of the Indian Army, and was also the first Indian to be appointed Commander In Chief. "Army Day is celebrated on this day. He adopted the slogan 'Jai Hind', which means 'Victory to India'," the Indian Army tweeted.