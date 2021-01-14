Army Day 2021: Know Why January 15 Is Marked As Army Day 

Army Day 2021 image: Rare Photo Of Field Marshal KM Cariappa (extreme right) and C Rajagopalchari

Army Day is observed every year to salute the brave soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country. Army Day celebrations take place across India, but the main parade is held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi cantonment. A brief history of the Army Day shared on Twitter by the Indian Army read: "General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as Commander In Chief of the Indian Army on 15th January, 1949 and was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander In Chief. Army Day is celebrated on this day. He adopted the slogan 'Jai Hind', which means 'Victory to India'".

#ArmyDay#IndianArmy, the land component of Indian Armed Forces, is one of the key instruments of Comprehensive National Power. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tWG8wDOPmK — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 7, 2021

The Army also tweeted the social media platforms where one can watch the parade live.

On Army Day, the Indian Army has organized a marathon - Vijay Run - to "commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971."

Army Day 2021: Know about Field Marshal KM Cariappa