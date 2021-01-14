Army Day 2021: Know Why January 15 Is Marked As Army Day 

Army Day is observed every year to salute the brave soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country. Army Day celebrations take place across India, but the main parade is held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi cantonment. A brief history of the Army Day shared on Twitter by the Indian Army read: "General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as Commander In Chief of the Indian Army on 15th January, 1949 and was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander In Chief. Army Day is celebrated on this day. He adopted the slogan 'Jai Hind', which means 'Victory to India'".
#ArmyDay#IndianArmy, the land component of Indian Armed Forces, is one of the key instruments of Comprehensive National Power. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tWG8wDOPmK— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 7, 2021
The Army also tweeted the social media platforms where one can watch the parade live.
#ArmyDay— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2021
15 January 2021 को फील्ड मार्शल के एम करिअप्पा परेड ग्राउंड से सेना दिवस समाहरोह की लाइव कवरेज 10 :15 से फेसबुक, ट्वीटर, यूट्यूब पर l https://t.co/WTpMfnfO2Rhttps://t.co/5MZUpWJsj6https://t.co/isV0guo7Qppic.twitter.com/bWNTA3AkpA
On Army Day, the Indian Army has organized a marathon - Vijay Run - to "commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971."
#RunWithSoldiers#KonarkCorps#IndianArmy is organising a marathon #VijayRun on 15 Jan 2021 #ArmyDay to commemorate #SwarnimVijayVarsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971. #SwarnimVijayVarshpic.twitter.com/Rdq3qRFYvT— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 13, 2021
Army Day 2021: Know about Field Marshal KM Cariappa
- Fondly called 'Kipper', by his colleagues, Field Marshal KM Cariappa received military training during World War I (1914-18)
- In 1919, Field Marshal KM Cariappa was in the first group of Indians to be selected; he was sent to Indore for training. Later he was commissioned into the Carnatic Infantry
- After an outstanding career, Field Marshall KM Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on 15th January, 1949
- Field Marshall KM Cariappa was conferred the 'Order of the Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit' - the first ever award of its kind given to an Indian General, by President Harry Truman
- Field Marshal KM Cariappa exhibited the highest standards of discipline and compassion, inspiring people across generations
- In 1983, he was given the title of Field Marshal (five stars). The only other person who has been conferred the title so far is Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in 1973
- After retiring from the Indian Army, Field Marshall KM Cariappa served as High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand till 1956