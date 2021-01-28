Field Marshal KM Cariappa Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Field Marshal KM Cariappa's 122nd birth anniversary

Field Marshall KM Cariappa Jayanti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army, on his birth anniversary. He was addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

"We are holding this event of Annual NCC rally at the ground named after Field Marshal KM Cariappa. In 1947, his wit and intelligence helped in gaining a decisive edge in the war. Today is his birth anniversary. I pay tribute to him on the behalf of all the citizens," said Prime Minister Modi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services chiefs were also present on the occasion.

"On the 122nd Birth Anniversary, Indian Army pays homage to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, one of the greatest Indian military leaders," the Indian Army tweeted.

On the 122nd Birth Anniversary, #IndianArmy pays homage to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, one of the greatest Indian military leaders.#IndianArmy#Honour#Pridepic.twitter.com/M8hUNNhgXC — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 28, 2021

Field Marshal KM Cariappa was appointed as the Commander in Chief of the Indian Army on 15th January, 1949. Army Day is celebrated on that day every year. He had adopted the slogan 'Jai Hind', which means 'Victory to India'".