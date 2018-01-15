Army Day 2018: Important Things Students Should Know About Field Marshal KM Cariappa January 15 is observed every year as Army Day in India.

Born on 28th January 1900 in Mercara state, now part of Karnataka, Field Marshal KM Cariappa was amongst the first officers to receive the King's Commission in 1919.



After an outstanding career, he became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.



A hardcore Infantryman, Field Marshal KM Cariappa was a thorough gentleman who exhibited the highest standards of self discipline and compassion.



He had been a legend in his life time and left an indelible impression that would inspire the people for a long time.



Field Marshal KM Cariappa was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and was conferred the rank of Field Marshal on 28 April 1986.



He breathed his last in May 1993.



In memory of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the Infantry Directorate at the Army HQ has been organizing the 'Field Marshal KM Cariappa Memorial Lecture' every year, since 1995, as part of Infantry Day celebrations.



Gen Dalbir Singh, then Chief of the Army Staff, dedicated a statue of Field Marshal K M Cariappa at the Army Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment and rechristened the parade ground as "Cariappa Parade Ground" on December 29, 2016.



