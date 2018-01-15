70th Army Day: A Look At The Gallantary Awards Of Indian Army

On 70th Army day, a look at Gallantary Awards of the Indian Army:
Gallantry awards of the Indian Army are classified into two categories: gallantry in the face of enemy and gallantry other than in the face of enemy.
The medals awarded by the President of India for gallantry displayed at the battlefield are:
1. Param Vir Chakra (PVC)
2. Mahavir Chakra (MVC)
3. Vir Chakra
4. Sena Medal, Nao Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal
5. Mention in Dispatches
6. Chiefs of Staff Commendation Card
The Param Vir Chakra is the highest military award. Subedar Major Bana Singh, Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav are the only living recipients of the Pram Vir Chakra award. So far, the Mahavir Chakra has been awarded to 218 martyrs for their selfless courage in the battlefield. Most Mahavir Chakra medals were awarded after Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vir Chakra is third in precedence and was first awarded in 1947 to Nadikerianda Bheemaiah and R Kanikasamy for Kashmir war.
1. Ashok Chakra
2. Kirti Chakra
3. Shaurya Chakra
4. Sena Medal, Nao Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal
5. Mention in Dispatches6. Chiefs of Staff Commendation Card
Ashok Chakra is India's highest peacetime military award. Last year, Havildar Hangpan Dada was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for killing four terrorists who had infiltrated into north Kashmir. Five Kirti Chakras, 17 Shaurya Chakras, 85 Sena Medals, three Nao Sena Medals and two Vayu Sena Medals were also awarded.