70th Army Day: A Look At The Gallantary Awards Of Indian Army

On 70th Army day, a look at Gallantary Awards of the Indian Army:

January 15 is observed every year as Army Day in India. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. Army day is dedicated to the soldiers who fought to safeguard the country's honour. On 70th Army Day today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army. Every citizen of the country has "unwavering trust and pride" in the Indian Army, the Prime Minister said.



Gallantry awards of the Indian Army are classified into two categories: gallantry in the face of enemy and gallantry other than in the face of enemy.



The medals awarded by the President of India for gallantry displayed at the battlefield are:

1. Param Vir Chakra (PVC)

2. Mahavir Chakra (MVC)

3. Vir Chakra

4. Sena Medal, Nao Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal

5. Mention in Dispatches

6. Chiefs of Staff Commendation Card



The Param Vir Chakra is the highest military award. Subedar Major Bana Singh, Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav are the only living recipients of the Pram Vir Chakra award. So far, the Mahavir Chakra has been awarded to 218 martyrs for their selfless courage in the battlefield. Most Mahavir Chakra medals were awarded after Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vir Chakra is third in precedence and was first awarded in 1947 to Nadikerianda Bheemaiah and R Kanikasamy for Kashmir war.



In the second category, the medals awarded are awarded by the President of India for gallantry displayed away from the battlefield:

1. Ashok Chakra

2. Kirti Chakra

3. Shaurya Chakra

4. Sena Medal, Nao Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal

5. Mention in Dispatches6. Chiefs of Staff Commendation Card



Ashok Chakra is India's highest peacetime military award. Last year, Havildar Hangpan Dada was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for killing four terrorists who had infiltrated into north Kashmir. Five Kirti Chakras, 17 Shaurya Chakras, 85 Sena Medals, three Nao Sena Medals and two Vayu Sena Medals were also awarded.



