General Bipin Rawat, Chiefs Of Armed Forces Pay Tribute At War Memorial

General Bipin Rawat, Chiefs Of Armed Forces Pay Tribute At National War Memorial

On the occasion of the 73rd Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday. Along with General Bipin Rawat, the chiefs of all three Armed Forces, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute at the war memorial. The Indian Army also paid homage to the hundred soldiers who died in the line of duty in 2020.

"Army pays homage to the 100 battle casualties in the year 2020 on the Army Day today. These officers and jawans lost their lives in different operations including the Galwan valley clash in Eastern Ladakh on June 15," the Army said in a tweet.

General Bipin Rawat #CDS, General MM Naravane #COAS, Admiral Karambir Singh #CNS & Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria #CAS laid wreaths in the memory of #bravehearts on the occasion of #ArmyDay 2021 at #NWM. pic.twitter.com/EXEw4IHbMC — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2021

On Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the Indian Army personnel. "Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation," Mr Singh tweeted.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949.