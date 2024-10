An Indian Army Captain died by suicide after her husband and Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant's death in Agra.

Renu Tanwar, was found hanging inside a room at Delhi's Army Cantonment officer's guest house on Tuesday. The suicide note found in the guest house mentioned her will to be "cremated hand-in-hand" with her husband Deendayal Deep.

Delhi Police said the suicide likely occurred on the intervening night of October 14 and 15.

Deep, a native of Bihar, was posted at Agra's Air Force Station.