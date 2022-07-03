Watch: Army Restores 2 Key Amarnath Yatra Bridges In Record Time

Without the bridges, Amarnath pilgrims would have had to take a four-hour detour.

The Army reconstructed two bridges damaged by landslides in record time near Jammu and Kashmir's Brarimarg on Baltal Axis.

The Chinar Corps restored the bridges overnight to ensure the resumption of pilgrimage for the annual Amarnath Yatra. Without the bridges, Amarnath pilgrims would have had to take a four-hour detour.

The bridges were damaged by landslides following swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route after a sudden increase in temperature.

"On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris," Chinar Corps tweeted.

"#Chinarwarriors to the Rescue - #AmarnathYatra."



On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris.@adgpihttps://t.co/AwdxMAyKSspic.twitter.com/DUQnjWAHTG — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 2, 2022

The Chinar Corps, also known as XV or 15 Corps, are garrisoned in Srinagar and are responsible for military operations in the Kashmir valley.

"The Baltal route is the responsibility of the Counter Insurgency Force - KILO. On the night of June 30/July 1 due to a sudden increase in temperature which resulted in swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route, the bridges at kalamata were washed away," the Army said in a press release, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"In a record time frame, the 13 Engineer Regiment of Chinar Corps laid entirely a new bridge in the night against heavy odds of weather and darkness. This resulted in a smooth recommencement of yatra and instilled a sense of safety and security among pilgrims. The act once again established that the Indian Army can deliver anywhere, anytime," read the release.

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to a Lord Shiva Shrine located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. The pilgrimage resumed began this year on June 30 after a gap of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.