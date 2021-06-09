Watch: Army Team Hikes Through River, Hill To Vaccinate J&K Village Along Line of Control

The video was taken at the Boniyar village along the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla

The coronavirus pandemic - and the subsequent challenges brought about by it - has tested the grit and courage of people across the globe. In India too, COVID-19 warriors have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic for over a year now. Given the vastness of the country, frontline workers and healthcare teams are faced with some unique challenges and reaching out to people in remote and sensitive areas is one of them.

But in an inspiring example of the work being carried out by medical teams and security forces, a video from a village along the Line of Control (LoC) has been widely shared on social media.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, officers of Indian Army and members of a medical team can be seen trudging through a rugged path to provide vaccines to citizens. The team, along with the vaccines in a prescribed storage container, is seen hiking through a rocky area, crossing a river and then climbing a steep hill to get to the village located on a higher altitude.

The video of the team navigating through the challenging terrain was taken at the Boniyar village along the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla. "Indian Army personnel and a medical team travel on foot to reach a Boniyar village along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla to provide COVID19 vaccine to people," ANI tweeted.

#WATCH Indian Army personnel and a medical team travel on foot to reach a Boniyar village along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla to provide COVID19 vaccine to people pic.twitter.com/wzzMHHy6nc — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

The widely circulated video on social media has garnered over 8,000 views in less than an hour since it was uploaded. This video was followed by another set of photos of the team administering the vaccine to residents of the area in Jammu and Kashmir. The tweet read, “Army personnel assist a medical to conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive in a village in Boniyar along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla..."An Army personnel was quoted as saying, “Army has been organising vaccination camps and logistically supporting the medical teams to reach the remote areas here.”

J&K | Army personnel assist a medical to conduct COVID19 vaccination drive in a village in Boniyar along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla



"Army has been organizing vaccination camps & logistically supporting the medical teams to reach the remote areas here," says an army personnel pic.twitter.com/KUOzzqe6AI — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

The video and images were shared widely by social media users, who praised the frontline workers for their service. One user said, “So heartwarming to see. India is indeed a super diverse country - hats off to the administration and the Army!”

So heartwarming to see. India is indeed a super diverse country - hats off to the administration and the Army! — Kunal (@kunal256) June 9, 2021

Another user also thanked them for their selfless service.

REALLY APPRECIATE THE EFFORTS OF ARMY PERSONELL AND THE MEDICAL TEAM FOR PROVIDING VACCINATION TO PEOPLE WITH SUCH PAINSTAKING EFFORT AND A BIG SALUTE TO ALL OF THEM, GOD BLESS THEM AND ALSO GOD BLESS US ALL — Dhimant Kapadia (@kapadiasir) June 9, 2021

“Respect for our men in uniform,” read another comment.

Respect for our men in uniform ???? https://t.co/fjAtWYJzpZ — Bidisha Banerjee (@bidishapsgs) June 9, 2021

The clip comes on the heels of another such video of frontline workers travelling in an earth mover to get to a village in Ladakh.

Tell us what you think of the inspiring video.