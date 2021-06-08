Internet Applauds COVID-19 Warriors Crossing A Ladakh River In An Earth Mover

The photo from Ladakh only proves the dedication of the health care workers.

The photo was tweeted by the BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Healthcare workers across the country have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle for the past 18 months. At great personal risk, doctors, nurses, and allied service workers at hospitals and clinics have put up a brave fight against the pandemic. A recent example -- caught on camera -- was that of one such team being carried across a Ladakh river in the loader of an earth mover.

The photo of the incident was tweeted by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Of the four healthcare workers in the photo, two are seen in PPE kits.

It only proves that while personal safety and long working hours are common issues across the spectrum, some must also brave other obstacles to reach people in need.

Along with the image he posted on Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, "Salute to our #CovidWarriors. A team of #Covid warriors crossing the river to render their services in rural Ladakh. Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Cooperate the Covid Warriors.”

Given the region's terrain, the photo shows the extent to which these workers go to while performing their duties as caregivers.

It was no surprise then that the tweet was widely shared, with users praising the frontline warriors for their dedication. Within a few hours, the photo was ‘liked' over 7,700 times and ‘retweeted' nearly 1,000 times.

Several Twitter users thanked healthcare workers around the country.

The driver of the vehicle must also be appreciated, reminded one user.

Several users also said this was proof of the frontline workers' commitment.

Some also said such terrains must be identified and infrastructure developed there.

Tell us what you think of the inspiring photo.

