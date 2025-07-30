Advertisement
Boulder Falls On Army Vehicle In Ladakh; Rescue Operations Underway

Sources said at least four soldiers, including an officer, sustained injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.

Read Time: 1 min
The accident occurred near Durbuk, and further details are awaited. (Representational)
  • The incident occurred near Durbuk in a remote area of Ladakh
  • The vehicle was part of a military convoy when the accident happened
  • At least four soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the accident
Leh:

A boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, and a rescue operation has been launched, officials said.

The accident occurred near Durbuk, and further details are awaited, they said.

"A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress," the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

Sources said at least four soldiers, including an officer, sustained injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

