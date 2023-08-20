'Salute Bravehearts': Army's Tribute To 9 Soldiers Killed In Leh Accident

Police said the Army vehicle with 10 personnel on board was on its way from Leh to Nyoma

The Fire and Fury Corps mourned the death of nine soldiers in an accident in Ladakh and extended condolences to their family members.

"GOC #FireandFuryCorps & All Ranks salute the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 19 Aug 23 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the Army unit's official handle posted on X, formerly Twitter. Fire and Fury Corps is part of the Army's Northern Command

A junior commissioned officer and eight soldiers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh. Police said the Army vehicle with 10 personnel on board was on its way from Leh to Nyoma when the accident took place.

"The accident led to loss of life of nine army personnel and injuries to one. Gunner Anuj suffered injuries. Presently under treatment in Army Hospital at Leh," the Army said in a statement.

"The unfortunate accident led to loss of lives of Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal, Havildar Vijay Kumar, Naik Chandrashekhar, Lance Naik Tejpal, Sepoy Tarandeep Singh, Havildar Mahender Singh, Sepoy Manmohan, Sepoy Ankit Kundu, Sepoy Boite Vaibhav (Succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to the hospital)," the Army added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the personnel.

"Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a post by the Prime Minister's Office.