2 Soldiers Killed In Ladakh Clash Cremated With Military Honours In Jharkhand

Thousands of people bid a tearful adieu after the bodies of the two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley were consigned to flames with military honours in their respective native villages in Jharkhand on Friday.

Gun salutes were accorded to the killed soldiers, Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda, as cries of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Veer Shahid Kundan Kumar Ojha Amar Rahe" and "Veer Shahid Ganesh Hnasda Amar Rahe" filled the air.

While 21-year-old Ganesh Hansda was cremated at his native village in East Singhbhum district, the body of 28-year-old Kundan Kumar Ojha was consigned in Sahibganj district.

The two were among the 20 soldiers killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

Jamshedpur MP Vidyoot Baran Mahato, East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, Army officers Lt Gen Rajiv Chopra, Colonel Niraj Kumar, Major Karan Dahiya, Captain Prashant Kumar, Lt General Rajiv Chopra were among those who paid their tributes to Hansda.

Army personnel from Danapur Cantonment gave a gun salute to Kundan Kumar Ojha before his body was cremated at Dihari village. Sahibganj deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, MP Sunil Soren and others paid tributes to him.