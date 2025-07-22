30-Tonne Boulder Crushes Driveway, But Family Dog Miraculously Survives

As a deafening rumble shook their home during a powerful typhoon, a family in the Philippines feared the worst, according to The Metro. A massive 30-tonne boulder had torn loose from a hillside, crashing into their driveway, flattening a parked car, and obliterating the cage where their dog had been moments earlier. But in what can only be described as a miracle, their beloved black aspin, Moana, somehow escaped, emerging from the rubble unscathed and running to safety.

The harrowing event unfolded in Benguet province as Typhoon Wipha unleashed deadly force across the region, displacing hundreds of thousands and leaving destruction in its wake. But amid the chaos, Moana's survival has kept everybody surprisingly happy.

Her owner, Connie, told The Metro, "We heard a loud rumbling from inside the house. It all happened so fast. I thought it was the end for us."

She added, "We were so relieved to find her safe. We really thought we had lost her. She is so smart; her instincts saved her."

After emerging from the wreckage of the crash, Moana ran across the road to safety.

The front of the home sustained partial damage, while no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

It came as Typhoon Wipha swept across the northern Philippines, displacing tens of thousands and damaging more than 1,200 homes.

Its 167 km/h winds and heavy downpours have affected up to 800,000 people and left at least three dead.

Power outages occurred across 76 cities, mainly in the Calabarzon region.

The storm has since progressed across the South China Sea, towards southern China, Vietnam, and Thailand.