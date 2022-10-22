Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez, Flanked By Security, Appears At Delhi Court

The next hearing in the case will be on November 10.

A Delhi court today asked probe agency Enforcement Directorate to file a reply to actor Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail application in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. She was last month granted interim bail in the case, in which she is an accused.

As in her last appearance at the Patiala House court, the actor was spotted wearing a white shirt and black trousers, to reportedly sneak into the court disguised as a lawyer.

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer said that they haven't received any documents from the ED even after the agency had told the court that it'll do so, after which the court ordered the probe agency to provide a copy of the charge sheet to all the accused, including the actor.

The lawyer also pointed out that Ms Fernandez's name was included in the supplementary charge sheet.

The court said that the interim relief given to Jacqueline Fernandez will continue till the next hearing.

The next hearing in the case will be on November 10 at Delhi's Patiala House court.

The actor has earlier been summoned twice for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. She has been accused of accepting gifts worth crores from Sukesh at a time when he was in Tihar Jail and was being investigated for money laundering.

She has also been summoned by ED several times for investigation in the matter.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

According to the ED, Ms Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.