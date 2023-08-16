Watch: 50 Airlifted After Rain Washes Away Bridge Near Uttarakhand Temple

Uttarakhand rain: Nearly 249 roads have been closed due to landslides in Uttarakhand.

Fifty people, who were stranded in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, have been airlifted by helicopter today amid incessant rains in the state, officials said.

Local people and tourists were stuck near the Madmaheshwar Dham temple, nearly 175km from state capital Dehradun, after a bridge in Goundar village was washed away on Tuesday in flash floods amid heavy rains.

मदमहेश्वर घाटी में फंसे लोगों का हैलीकॉप्टर के माध्यम से शुरू हुआ रेस्क्यू



नानू नामक स्थान पर वैकल्पिक व अस्थाई हैलीपैड तैयार किय है। यहाँ तक लोग पैदल पहुंच रहे हैं। इन लोगों को हैलीकॉप्टर द्वारा रांसी गांव तक छोड़ा जा रहा है, जहां से वापसी का सफर सड़क मार्ग से किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/Ctk5H6kpYc — Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) August 16, 2023

According to the Rudraprayag police, a temporary helipad has been prepared with help of locals to airlift the stranded people.

"Operation to rescue people stranded at Madmaheshwar valley begins with the help of helicopter. A temporary and optional helipad set up at Nanu where people are reaching on foot. They are being evacuated to Ransi village from where they are going ahead on foot," Rudraprayag police said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, teams of the state disaster rescue force and NDRF rescued 52 people stuck after a bridge collapsed.

So far, 65 people have died, 41 others have been injured and 21 people have gone missing in the state since the beginning of the monsoon season from June 15.

Nearly 249 roads have been closed due to landslides caused by heavy rains in Uttarakhand.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand for the next three to four days.