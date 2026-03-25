Watch: 15-Year-Old From Rajasthan Village Goes Viral For Impressive Javelin Technique

A video of a 15-year-old boy throwing a javelin on a dusty village road in Rajasthan went viral, with online users praising the impressive technique he mastered in the absence of proper ground and facilities. In the video, the boy named Harish Kumar Sargara is seen running along a dusty track between agricultural fields before launching the javelin into the sky with a technique that many viewers online described as professional and competition-level.

Sargara, who is from Bhavrani village in Jalore district, began showing interest in javelin when his school, PM Shri Senior Secondary School, got a new physical education teacher, Dinesh Kumar Rao, who himself is an athletics gold medallist, having represented the country at competitions. He said that when he arrived at the school, children were already excited about javelin because of Neeraj Chopra's achievements.

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He then introduced students to athletics and demonstrated javelin throwing, which immediately caught their interest. "The children felt it was something different, and their interest grew. I gave them javelins, and they would keep throwing in the fields from morning till evening, then come to me for coaching," the teacher said.

Speaking about Harish, Rao said that he quickly picked up the correct technique at a young age. "His body was at the right age to learn proper technique, and he adopted world-class technique 100%," he said. "The reason his video went viral is that it clearly shows that he has a world-class technique. This child can win an Olympic medal for the country in the future."

Harish dreams of winning a medal for India

Harish dreams of winning an Olympic medal like his idol, Neeraj Chopra, whose Olympic success inspired many young athletes across India to take up the sport. Physical education teacher Dinesh believes that Harish has potential, and all he needs is regular practise and training.

"I want to excel in this field. I am only 15 years old, and I think I can go far in this field. I saw Dinesh sir throwing the javelin, and I learned from him. He motivates us, when we go home from school, we practise throwing the javelin in the fields. I want to play for and represent the country one day," the young boy said.

The story also highlights the lack of sports infrastructure in rural India. "There are no facilities here, and limited funds. We need equipment; there is no coach in Jalore, and no ground. Physical education teachers are managing everything here," said Rao.

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Family struggles financially

Harish's father, Ganesh, makes ends meet for his family of three sons by working as a daily wage labourer and painter. The family live in a two-room house. Harish's father, Ganesh, says that by working as a painter and farming.

"Dinesh Kumar teaches our children well. He works hard and tells them not to waste even 5 minutes after school. He gets the fields prepared like a ground and asks the children to play there. The children are from poor families - if they receive some support, they can achieve something in the future," said the father.