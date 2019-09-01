Wasn't Allowed To Board IndiGo Flight, Says AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

After the incident, Sanjay Singh booked another ticket on a Air India flight to Bhopal.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was not allowed to board a Bhopal-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi this morning for allegedly being late.

According to Mr Singh, he was stopped from boarding despite the gate being open and having a boarding pass. Mr Singh took to Twitter and urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to look into the matter.

"I was going today to Bhopal to attend the bank employees' program but became a victim of the misconduct of IndiGo6E, famous for its misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was done. Gate was opened but I was not allowed to go @HardeepSPuri please take cognizance," he tweeted.

Mr Singh said he will also complain about the incident to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Indigo has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

"Indigo's staff didn't allow me to board even as I was on time. They misbehaved with me and I will raise this issue in front of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu about how Indigo airlines staff is rude and misbehaving with the passengers," Mr Singh said.

The Aam Aadmi Party appointed has recently appointed Mr Singh as its Rajasthan in-charge. The decision was taken by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The party took the decision as Rajasthan is important in national politics, the AAP said in a statement. Mr Singh was already given charge of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

