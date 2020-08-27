'Wasn't In Touch With Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty Lies': Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande said Sushant Singh Rajput did not show any sign of depression

Actor Ankita Lokhande has posted a statement on Instagram with the heading "certain clarification" as the investigation into her former boyfriend and co-star actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues under the CBI.

"1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine," Ms Lokhande said.

"Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Face is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend's Insta post, Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea's claim that I have said we spoke on the phone," Ms Lokhande said.

"In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and me were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea. My replies were honest that I really don't know her and about their relationship as I was hardly bothered. I only got bothered when someone lost his life and if I was questioned about the time when we were together I will speak honestly and reveal the truth," Ms Lokhande said.

"About the flat I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine. So I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family's side, not Rhea. In family's knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proof which can't be denied and overlooked too. So I heard the family's side, stood by it, stick by it till the end," Ms Lokhande said.

Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said the promising young actor had died by suicide and began investigating industry rivalries and depression as probable causes. More than a month later, his father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him, driving him to suicide.

Mr Rajput was a balanced person and he couldn't have had suicidal tendency, Ms Lokhande told NDTV in an interview on August 1. The actor used to remain happy and would compartmentalise his life in five-year goals, she had said.