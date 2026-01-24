Want To Contest Tamil Nadu Polls? Kamal Haasan Invites Applications For MNM Tickets

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has invited aspirants seeking to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to submit applications, with a mandatory fee of Rs 50,000.

The party also constituted a six-member Election Committee to oversee poll-related strategy and coordination, signalling an organisational push to strengthen its electoral machinery.

It reaffirmed its commitment to contest the polls under the 'Torch Light' election symbol, thanking party functionaries and supporters for securing the allotment from the Election Commission. MNM leaders described the symbol as a representation of clarity, accountability and political transparency.

Strong Stand on Federalism and Governor's Role:

In a sharp political resolution, MNM criticised the Tamil Nadu Governor, accusing him of undermining the spirit of federalism and interfering in the functioning of the elected state government. Coming after the Governor walking out of the state assembly without reading the official speech, the party urged the Governor to respect constitutional norms and act in the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, calling any dilution of Assembly authority "unacceptable and unconstitutional."

Attack on Centre Over MGNREGA and Financial Burden:

The MNM also launched a strong attack on the Union Government over changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), terming the Centre's demand for states to bear a 40% financial burden as unjust and anti-poor. The party warned that such measures would hurt the livelihoods of tribal communities, women, the rural poor and persons with disabilities, and demanded a rollback of the proposed changes.

Call to Boost Women's Monthly Assistance:

Reiterating Kamal Haasan's long-standing advocacy for income support to women, MNM urged the Tamil Nadu government to significantly increase the monthly assistance provided to women, seeking to make it the highest in India. The party underlined that the concept was originally proposed by Kamal Haasan, later adopted in policy form by the DMK government.

District-Level Anti-Drug Committees Under CM:

Highlighting the growing drug menace, MNM proposed the creation of district-wise anti-drug committees under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister. The resolution called for a swift complaint redressal mechanism, strict legal action against offenders, rehabilitation of affected individuals, and counselling support for families, framing the issue as a major public health and social challenge.

Tacit Criticism of Modi, Hindi Imposition and Keezhadi:

In another politically charged resolution, MNM tacitly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP-led Centre of divisive politics, attempts at Hindi imposition, and neglecting Tamil language development. The party also condemned the alleged delay and suppression of the Keezhadi excavation report, calling it an insult to Tamil heritage and history.

Gandhi-Centric Resolution and 'Remembering Babuji' Event:

A significant part of the party's resolutions focused on Mahatma Gandhi's relevance in contemporary India. The party announced a major public event titled "Remembering Babuji", scheduled for February 21 in Madurai, coinciding with the party's founding day and International Mother Language Day. The event will host scholars and political leaders from across India to deliberate on Gandhi's ideas, moral leadership, non-violence and relevance in today's socio-political climate.

Kamal Haasan's Political Journey So Far:

Kamal Haasan launched MNM in 2017, projecting it as a clean and corruption-free alternative to Dravidian and national parties, with a strong emphasis on ethical governance, transparency and rural development. Despite a promising ideological launch, the party failed to win seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, with Kamal Haasan narrowly losing in Coimbatore. With a nearly 4% vote share and recognising the broader political landscape, Kamal Haasan aligned MNM with the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it a strategic necessity to counter the BJP at the national level. In a significant political milestone, he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP by the DMK last year, enhancing his influence in national politics.

MNM is now preparing to enter the Tamil Nadu Assembly electoral arena in 2026.