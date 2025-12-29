"Want Government To Stop This": Father Of Tripura Student Killed In Uttarakhand

"No one should lose their child the way I did. I would like to tell the country that no child who has gone outside to study should face this": This was the message from Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of the young man from Tripura who was killed in an "racial attack" in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

"I want the entire government of Uttarakhand and the entire government of India to stop this. I want that no child from the northeast should be treated like this in Bangalore, Dehradun, Delhi," he added in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Vasudha Venugopal.

Anjel Chakma -- an MBA student at a private university -- and his brother Michael were attacked on the evening of December 9 in Dehradun.

The brothers had got into an argument with some local men and another young man from the northeast, who called them "Chinese momo" and hurled other racial slurs.

When the brothers objected, a fight broke out, during which they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. Angel was stabbed in the neck and abdomen. He also suffered injuries on his spine and multiple lacerations. His brother Michael was struck on the head.

Anjel died on December 26, after fighting for his life for 17 days.

Chakma, a BSF jawan currently posted at Manipur's Tangjeng, had said earlier that the police initially refused to register a report about the incident and only filed an FIR two to three days later, after pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers.

Asked if he thinks that his son would get justice, Tarun Chakma replied in the affirmative today. "The Chief Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand told me that they will give justice. I have complete faith that justice will be served," he said.

Five people have been arrested so far -- among them are two minors who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. One of the accused, a Nepal national, has fled home and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for him.

A police team has also been sent to Nepal.