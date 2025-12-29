Bleeding In Brain, Damage To Spine: Tripura Student's Medical Report

The medical report of a student from Tripura, who was murdered for raising his voice against racist comments, showed he suffered bleeding in the brain.

Anjel Chakma, 24, died after battling for his life for 14 days in a hospital. He was stabbed with a knife and punched with brass knuckles by six young men, who taunted him with racist comments.

Apart from the head injury, he had multiple lacerations to the arms and feet. The spine suffered serious damage and he lost movement on the right side of his body, the medical report said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today spoke to the victim's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, and expressed grief over the incident and assured him of strict action against all those involved.

The accused have been identified as Suraj Khawas, 22, a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and five of his friends at Selakui market on December 9.

Anjel was with his brother Michael when the attack happened.

Anjel's father, Tarun Chakma, is with the Border Security Force (BSF). He said the attackers made racist comments and called his son "Chinese" during the assault.

Dhami said five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that another accused is suspected to have fled to Nepal, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A reward has also been announced for information leading to his arrest.

The Chief Minister told Tarun Chakma that he is personally saddened by the incident and understands the pain and grief of the family.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today called the killing of the Tripura student "horrific hate crime", and alleged the ruling BJP has "normalised" hate.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime," he said. "Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily -- especially to our youth -- through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," he said.

Thousands of students under the banner of Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation on Sunday organised a candlelight march in Delhi, seeking justice for Anjel Chakma.