Voting For Congress Means Throwing Vote In Dustbin: BJP Leader

Voting for the Congress is like throwing away the vote in the dustbin, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, drawing a sharp reaction from the Congress that called his remarks an "insult" to the electorate.

BJP has fielded Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore 1 for the next month's Madhya Pradesh elections.

"Today, the country, Madhya Pradesh and Indore need the BJP. There are BJP governments in the country, state and city. What is the meaning (of) voting for Congress? Voting for Congress means throwing it (the vote) in the dustbin at home?" he said at an event in Indore last night.

There is no point voting for the Congress which "neither knows how to do development and nor is concerned about the values and culture", he said.

Reacting to Mr Vijayvargiya's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "Steeped in arrogance, Kailash Vijayvargiya is frequently violating the political decorum and insulting voters. They will respond in the upcoming assembly elections".

Congress follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Mr Shukla said, adding, "It is the oldest party in India and liberated the country from the British".

As per the election schedule announced earlier today, all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17. The votes will be counted on December 3.