'Voters Don't Run After Money': Manipur's Youngest Leader With No Assets

Ningthoujam Popilal Singh, 26, is the youngest candidates in Manipur election.

On a door-to-door campaign is Ningthoujam Popilal Singh, 26, the youngest candidate contesting the Manipur assembly election in Sekmai constituency - the only Scheduled Caste reserved seat in Manipur.

Mr Singh, fighting on a Nationalist Congress Party, or NCP, ticket after being denied a Congress ticket, has zero assets according to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission. He is an odd one out in Manipur where in the first phase, 91 out of 173 candidates were crorepatis.

In Manipur, where it's almost like a pre-requisite to get a ticket that one has to be rich, Mr Singh is an exception.

He has a tough fight at hand in Sekmai, a place famous for its local alcoholic beverage. Apart from Mr Singh, seven other candidates are in the fray.

"I am an unemployed graduate. I make a living for my family through private tuitions to students of my village. Voters of my constituency don't run after money. You can't win them with money," Mr Singh told NDTV.

He said the local community is sponsoring his campaign.

"He is a youth who does things for the community. His agenda for the future generation, what he does impresses me a lot, that's why I support him," said Angom Ashakiran, adding whether Mr Singh wins or loses, he sure is an inspiration for the young to enter politics.

The ruling BJP in Manipur, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is looking to win another term.

Removing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, is a big issue for all political parties including the Congress in Manipur.