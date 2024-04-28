Repolling Ordered In Manipur's 6 Polling Stations On Tuesday

Polling has been declared "void" for the Lok Sabha elections at six polling stations in Manipur. (File)

The Election Commission of India has declared polling "void" for the Lok Sabha elections at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency. Fresh polling will be held in these stations on Tuesday (April 30), the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur said in a press release.

Polling was held on Friday at 848 polling stations in 13 of the 28 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat. The 15 other Assembly segments had voted in the first phase on April 19 along with the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha, citing the Election Commission order, appealed to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers in these six polling stations on Tuesday.

Election officials said that various disturbances occurred in these six polling stations on Friday, prompting the EC to order fresh polling on Tuesday.

Nearly 82 per cent of around 4.85 lakh eligible voters on Friday exercised their franchise in the remaining parts of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Even in the first phase, eleven booths in Manipur had gone for repolling after incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs and allegations of booth capturing.