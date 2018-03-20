VK Sasikala Seeks 15-Day Parole To Attend Husband's Funeral

M Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection. He died at the hospital early this morning.

All India | | Updated: March 20, 2018 13:14 IST
Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in Bengaluru. (File)

Bengaluru:  Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband M Natarajan's funeral and it is under consideration, prison sources said in Bengaluru today.

M Natarajan, 74, died at a hospital in Chennai early this morning.

"Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," the sources told PTI.

M Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on a ventilator.

He had undergone a kidney transplant last year.

The body was kept at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai for people to pay homage.

Sources close to M Natarajan's family said his body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu for the final rites.

Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

 

