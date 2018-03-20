VK Sasikala Seeks 15-Day Parole To Attend Husband's Funeral

M Natarajan, 74, died at a hospital in Chennai early this morning.
"Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," the sources told PTI.
M Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on a ventilator.
He had undergone a kidney transplant last year.
The body was kept at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai for people to pay homage.
Sources close to M Natarajan's family said his body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu for the final rites.
