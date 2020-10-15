Vivek Oberoi's Home Searched As Cops Look For Relative in Drugs Case

Vivek Oberoi is brother-in-law of Aditya Alva, one of the key accused in the drugs case. (File)

Actor Vivek Oberoi's home in Mumbai was searched by the Bengaluru police today in connection with a drugs case allegedly involving his brother-in-law Aditya Alva.

"Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," Joint Commissioner Crime Sandeep Patil said.

The home of Aditya Alva in Bengaluru was also searched last month.

Aditya Alva, the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, is accused in a case involving drugs allegedly being supplied to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as "Sandalwood".

Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were arrested in the case.