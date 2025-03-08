Advertisement
Visually Impaired Man Arrested In Bengaluru For Smuggling Gold Worth 3 Crores

The identity of the suspect was not disclosed, but officials said the arrest was made on March 4.

Read Time: 1 min
Visually Impaired Man Arrested In Bengaluru For Smuggling Gold Worth 3 Crores
The giold was concealed under his shirt, said custom officials. (Representational)
Bengaluru:

A visually impaired man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 3.44 crore from Dubai, customs officials said on Saturday.

The identity of the suspect was not disclosed, but officials said the arrest was made on March 4.

The arrest comes a day after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru Airport in connection with gold smuggling. A total of 14.2 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore was recovered from her.

According to Customs officials, acting on specific intelligence, Bengaluru Air Customs officers intercepted the visually impaired passenger upon his arrival from Dubai.

"Upon inspection, 3,995.22 grams of gold worth Rs 3,44,38,796, concealed under his shirt, was seized, and a smuggling case was registered," Customs officials said in a statement on 'X'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

