Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold Gains At 1.6 Lakhs, Silver Crosses 2.6 Lakhs

Gold and silver rates showed weekly gains on Wednesday in India, but the uneven daily trends continued. Gold benefited from global uncertainty and a soft rupee, while silver adjusted after earlier jumps, with city-wise rates tracking these shifts.

In early trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were moving at Rs 1,60,809, up Rs 840, a rise of 0.53 per cent on February 25. Silver futures were trading at Rs 2,65,886, up Rs 5,142 or 1.97 per cent as of 9:05 am.

Current Gold And Silver Prices In India - February 25

Gold: Rs 1,60,360 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 2,61,310 per 1 kg

In international markets, spot gold traded 1.35 per cent lower at $5,157.16 per ounce, while silver remained flat at $88.19 per ounce.

City-Wise Gold Rates On February 25 (per 10 grams)

Mumbai: Rs 1,60,070

Delhi: Rs 1,59,800

Bengaluru: Rs 1,60,200

Chennai: Rs 1,60,540

Hyderabad: Rs 1,60,320

Kolkata: Rs 1,59,860

City-Wise Silver Rates On February 25 (1 kg)

Mumbai: Rs 2,60,840

Delhi: Rs 2,60,390

Bengaluru: Rs 2,61,040

Chennai: Rs 2,61,600

Hyderabad: Rs 2,61,250

Kolkata: Rs 2,60,490

International Gold Prices (per 10 grams, as per INR)

Bahrain: Rs 1,52,000

Kuwait: Rs 1,52,300

Oman: Rs 1,55,000

United States: Rs 1,54,000

Dubai/Abu Dhabi: Rs 1,53,500

India's 24K gold price has seen volatility over the past ten days, dropping from Rs 1,56,590 on February 16 to Rs 1,54,350 on February 18. It then rose to Rs 1,62,000 by February 25 after sharp intraday swings.

Silver prices also fluctuated, with 1 kg rates in India moving from Rs 2,75,000 on February 16 to Rs 2,60,000 on February 16. Prices then peaked at Rs 3,00,000 on February 24 before easing to Rs 2,85,000 on February 25.