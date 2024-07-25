Visually Challenged Girl Sexually Assaulted By Sweeper In Hyderabad: Cops

A sweeper was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a visually challenged girl at a government school for blind girls at Malakpet here, police said on Thursday.

The minor girl was taken to a state-run hospital on July 15 by her mother after she developed health issues and the doctors there informed the police about the "sexual assault", they said.

A police team went to the hospital and recorded the statement of the girl's mother and a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act on July 16, a senior police official said.

After the girl was discharged from the hospital, her statement was also subsequently recorded, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, police identified a sweeper in the hostel of the school as the accused. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on July 7, the police said and added that they took him into custody on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)