Hyderabad Couple Lives With Son's Body For 4 Days, Not Knowing He Is Dead

The 30-year-old was the couple's younger son.

An elderly, visually challenged couple lived with the body of their 30-year-old son for four days, unaware that he was dead. The traumatic situation would probably have continued if the couple's neighbours in Hyderabad's Blinds Colony had not noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and called the police on Monday.

The station head officer of Nagole police station, Surya Nayak, told news agency PTI that the man and the woman were over 60 and tried calling out to their son for food and water, but did not get any response. Their voices were feeble and that is probably why their neighbours could also not hear them, he said.

Police officials said the couple were in a semi-conscious state when they reached the house. They were rescued and given food and water.

Mr Nayak said the couple's son probably died in his sleep four to five days ago and his body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The couple's elder son, who lives in another part of the city, was informed, and his parents were entrusted to his care.

