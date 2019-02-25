Vistara Aircraft Grounded In Kolkata After Mid-Air Engine Issue

The Vistara Airbus A320 plane is undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue, the airline said in a statement.

All India | | Updated: February 25, 2019 22:12 IST
Passengers on board the Vistara flight were informed about the situation: Airline officials


Mumbai: 

A Vistara aircraft carrying 121 passengers from Chennai was grounded on its arrival at Kolkata Monday following a mid-air engine problem.

The incident took place at 8.56 am, it said.

"Vistara flight UK 733 operating Chennai-Kolkata today experienced a technical malfunction in the right engine during descent. The pilots carried out the necessary procedures and proceeded to land safely at the Kolkata international airport," the airline said.

There were 121 passengers on board the Airbus A320 plane, it said.

The passengers were informed about the situation by the flight commander, the airline added.

