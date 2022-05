Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singpore Airlines. (Representational)

Vistara Friday launched daily flights on the Delhi-Coimbatore route, the company said in a statement.

The airline said it will also start daily flights on the Mumbai-Coimbatore and Bengaluru-Coimbatore route from May 27 and June 3, respectively.

Vistara- a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singpore Airlines- has a fleet of 51 planes.

